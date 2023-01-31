Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,255 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 531,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,714. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

