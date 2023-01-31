Orbit Chain Market Cap Hits $68.50 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $68.50 million and $570,957.29 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

