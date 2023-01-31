Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $69.56 million and approximately $588,660.23 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

