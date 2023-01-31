OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $56.00. The company traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.34. 16,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 132,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080 shares of company stock worth $93,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 6.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

