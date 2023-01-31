Osmosis (OSMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.65 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $473.86 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.