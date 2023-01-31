OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.39

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.

