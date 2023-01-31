Page Arthur B Acquires 453 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.15. 9,561,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,259,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

