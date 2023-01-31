Page Arthur B Has $1.68 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

