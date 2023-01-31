Page Arthur B Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Page Arthur B boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after acquiring an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. 574,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

