Page Arthur B Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.0% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,302. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

