Page Arthur B Sells 718 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.0% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

CNI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

