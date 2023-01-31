PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,610. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.
Several research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
