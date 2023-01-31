Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.73

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 246738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Paya Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Paya by 532.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $59,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

