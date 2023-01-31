Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

