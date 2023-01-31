Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

PBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 57,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,684. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

