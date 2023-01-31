Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
