Peter John Harrison Sells 57,558 Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.31), for a total value of £2,158,425 ($2,665,709.52).

Bioventix Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVXP traded up GBX 110 ($1.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,100 ($50.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,568.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,903.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,564.12. Bioventix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,880 ($35.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,300 ($53.11).

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

