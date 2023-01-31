Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-$71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $244.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

