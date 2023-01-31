Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.31 and last traded at $100.82. 576,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,829,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

