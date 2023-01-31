Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 820 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.07) to GBX 820 ($10.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 670 ($8.27) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 720 ($8.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.86.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $8.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

