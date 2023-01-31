PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 478,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

