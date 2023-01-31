PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
PHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 478,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.14.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
