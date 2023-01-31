Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE XOM opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $467.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

