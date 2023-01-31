Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Cut by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.39.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

