Piper Sandler Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $40.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNCGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

