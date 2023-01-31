PlatonCoin Price Hits $0.93 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $11.69 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

