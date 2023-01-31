Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,980,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

