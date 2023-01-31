Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 13,813,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,829,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.