PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

PNM Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

