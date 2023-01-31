Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

