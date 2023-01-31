Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.56.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.
Polaris Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.