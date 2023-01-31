Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PII. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PII opened at $106.62 on Friday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

