Polygon (MATIC) One Day Volume Hits $413.68 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $9.67 billion and $413.68 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004786 BTC on exchanges.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
