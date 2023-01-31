PotCoin Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $474,334.08 and $317.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00408845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,531 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

