Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

