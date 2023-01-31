Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

