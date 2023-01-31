Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 232,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.
Pretium Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.