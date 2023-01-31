Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,937. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

