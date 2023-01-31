Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.87. 733,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,393. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day moving average of $338.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

