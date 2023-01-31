Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,845. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.