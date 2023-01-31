Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,933 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 321,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,566. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.