Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,018 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 159,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,320. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

