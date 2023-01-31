Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 412,491 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,491 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $136,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 676,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,424. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

