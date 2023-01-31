Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.18.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

