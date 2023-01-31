Prometeus Price Hits $4.69 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00020225 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $90.24 million and $102,752.82 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

