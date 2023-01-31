ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.79. Approximately 392,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 311,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

