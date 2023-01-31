ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.25. 55,213,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 109,218,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

