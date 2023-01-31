ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.25. 55,213,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 109,218,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
