Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $61.10. 2,230,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,371. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.