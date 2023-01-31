Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $116.82 million and $14.95 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00399882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28068754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00585117 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.43739881 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $26,468,923.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.