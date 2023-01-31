QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading 12.4% Higher

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 32,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 8,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

QHSLab Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.