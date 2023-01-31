QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

