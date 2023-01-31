Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

